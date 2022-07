RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Yarmouthport was arrested after a traffic stop in Russell Tuesday.

According to the Russell – Montgomery Police Department, at around 8:48 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Huntington Road at Rocky Brook Road for speeding and marked lanes violations. The driver, 63-year-old Michael McKeon of Yarmouthport was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol.

He was arraigned in Westfield District Court on Wednesday.