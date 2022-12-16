UPDATE (12/15/2022; 6:00 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana officials, the State of Louisiana is filing for Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance against Kory York in the Ronald Greene case. Chris Harpin, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, and John Peters will also face criminal charges in the case.

York’s bond was set at $60,000.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the family of Ronald Greene will gather in Baton Rouge, La. to hear the decision by the Union Parish Grand Jury as to whether or not charges will be brought in the case of Greene’s death.

On May 10, 2019, 49-year-old Ronald Greene died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police following a high-speed chase in Union Parish, La. Greene’s family was informed that the fatality was due to a car crash during the police chase.

This image from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary’s body-worn camera shows troopers holding Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

FILE — This image taken from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary’s body-worn camera shows trooper Kory York standing over Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. A reexamined autopsy ordered up by the FBI in the deadly arrest has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors’ focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging him. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)

FILE – This image from the body camera video of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss shows his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Louisiana lawmakers investigating the deadly 2019 arrest of Greene are preparing to hold Kevin Reeves, the former head of the state police, in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals after talks broke down Monday, May 2, 2022, in a dispute over an entry mentioning Gov. John Bel Edwards. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)

Mona Hardin relives the events surrounding the death of her son Ronald Greene, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Mona Hardin holds the boxed ashes of her son, Ronald Greene, while sitting items bearing his likeness Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Hardin is haunted by the body-camera images of her son Greene being punched, stunned and dragged by Louisiana State Police. After a more than two-year federal probe, still none of the officers involved has been charged. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Mona Hardin, center, mother of Ronald Greene, participates in a march from the state Capitol to the Governor’s mansion in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, May 27, 2021, protesting the death of Greene, who died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Family members of Ronald Greene listen to speakers as demonstrators gather for the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via AP)

Ron Haley, center, attorney for the family of Ronald Greene, bows his head in prayer outside the gates of the governor’s mansion in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, May 27, 2021, after a march from the state Capitol, protesting the death of Greene, who died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Since his death, Greene’s family has filed a wrongful-death civil lawsuit against Louisiana State Police, seeking damages for payment for all medical and funeral expenses. Authorities maintained that the fatality was crash-related; however, a video was released two years after the incident showing troopers assaulting Greene before he died in their custody.