Criminal charges sought against dirt bike rider accused of throwing concrete at Springfield officer’s head

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are seeking to bring criminal charges against a dirt bike rider who allegedly threw a piece of concrete at a Springfield police officer’s head Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday officers saw a group of people riding dirt bikes illegally and recklessly on Main Street.

Walsh said when officers entered the lot of the Mobil Station, where they saw two riders, the bikers began to drive off. When one of the bikes wouldn’t start, a rider jumped on the back of another dirt bike. Walsh said at that point, several riders became aggressive towards the officers and began surrounding them.

One of the riders then drove towards an officer and allegedly threw a piece of concrete towards an officer’s head. Walsh said the same person then returned with a brick and threw it at the police cruiser, smashing the back window.

The individual accused of throwing the items got away, but through an investigation Walsh said officers were able to identify them. Walsh said charges being sought include assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

The identity of the accused individual cannot be released until the charges have been filed.