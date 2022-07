BOSTON (WWLP) – The Department of Justice says a career criminal pled guilty in Boston federal court to trafficking fentanyl.

Robert Roscoe (31) pled guilty to one count conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl.

This is not Roscoe’s first encounter with law enforcement. Back in 2021, he conspired with another man to distribute fentanyl and was on supervised release.