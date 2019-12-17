Criteria for closing school for inclement weather

A winter storm dumped snow, sleet and freezing rain on Western Massachusetts Tuesday.

It created slushy and slippery driving conditions on highways and side streets.



“This is too slippery to drive, my wife works at a college and she had to drive because she had to be in,” said Finn Scott of Springfield. “I mean its scary because its pretty slippery right.”

Students in Springfield enjoyed a day off from school, but some were surprised they had a snow day, due to how little snow there was on the ground.



“I was like really confused like because we are supposed to have a certain amount of snow days and a certain amount of hours of school, so like why would they cancel school,” said Henry Mirhej, 7th grader in Springfield.



The Springfield public school district closed schools due to the weather and many students were surprised that they actually had a snow day. There were many factors that went into the decision to close school.

Springfield Public Schools Spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News the superintendent looked at the weather forecast and spoke with the Springfield DPW on the projected road conditions before he decided to close schools. They also were concerned about buses driving on icey roads. The safety of students and staff getting to and from school is always their first priority during inclement weather.

This was the third snow day for Springfield schools. They’ll start adding extra days to the school year after 5 snow days.