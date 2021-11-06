Crowd surge leaves 8 dead at Texas AstroWorld Festival

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

(WWLP) – Eight concert goers died on Friday night due to crowd compression at a Travis Scott concert in Houston, Texas.

The incident took place around 9:00 p.m. local time when the crowd grew closer to the stage during Travis Scott’s set. “The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic,” said Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña at a news conference.

Law officials are currently investigating the cause of death of the eight concert goers, but as of Saturday morning it is confirmed that over 17 people were transported to the hospital, eleven of those people were transported due to cardiac arrest.