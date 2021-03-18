Crowds gather in Morgantown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crowds took to the street in Morgantown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people were celebrating on North High Street; many were without masks.

These potential gatherings were a concern of local and national health officials as they issued warnings against them earlier in the week at the risk of spreading COVID-19.

While covering this story, several of the participants accosted our reporter, which can be seen in a Facebook video, here.

Our reporter is okay. Local law enforcement is investigating the situation.

West Virginia University released the following statement: