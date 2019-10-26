CRRC hosts job fair event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – CRRC MA is hosting a hiring event Saturday morning in Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the free event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their production facility located on 655 Page Boulevard.

CRRA MA is recruiting diverse and talented people to join their production team.

The following positions are open with no experience required:

  • Mechanical Assemblers
  • Electrical Assemblers
  • Test Technicians

To get your tickets, click here to register.

Dan Sylvestre, #NewEngland Operations Manager of Banneker Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.:"We certainly have seen growth…

Posted by CRRC MA on Thursday, October 24, 2019

