HAMDEN, Conn. (WWLP) – Two women in Connecticut were held at gunpoint inside a family dollar store in Hamden.

The women were held at gunpoint by Joshua Murray, after not saying thank you to him for holding a door open.

The 25-year-old Murray was arrested and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Police say he pointed a gun at customers on Saturday afternoon.

No one was hurt. Murray has a court date scheduled for August 2.