EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WWLP) – A school district in Connecticut has voted to add armed security guards to its schools, just a few weeks before the new school year begins.

The East Hampton Board of Education voted to add armed guards at two elementary schools and one middle school in the town. The town’s high school has had an armed guard in the building since 2019.

According to state law, armed security officers in schools have to be retired police officers or state troopers.

East Hampton joins several other Connecticut towns in adding armed guards after recent school shootings throughout the country.