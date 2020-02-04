CT Secretary of State weighs in on Iowa caucus problems

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Problems with the Iowa caucus reporting system partially caused by a technical glitch with the state’s reporting app have gripped the political world since Monday.

The Iowa Democratic Party says it plans to release at least 50% of results from Monday’s caucuses on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Party chairman Troy Price told presidential campaigns on a conference call that “we are going to release the majority of results that we have by 4 p.m. today.”

At a time when the Democratic nomination for President is completely up for grabs among a handful of front-runners, the delay in reporting has caused chaos, even as those candidates left Iowa to head to the next battleground state – New Hampshire.

Even closer to home, Connecticut Secretary of the State, Denise Merrill has weighed in on the issues on the disarray in a statement Tuesday morning:

“The Iowa Caucus is an excellent reminder of why important elections should be run by trained, skilled, and experienced state and local election administrators, not political parties. In Connecticut, voters can have confidence in our elections because we have primaries and general elections that respect the secret ballot, only use paper ballots that undergo a rigorous post-election audit, and are run by election professionals at the state and local level. Although it may take a little longer to report results, Connecticut’s reliance on paper is our best defense against threats to our cybersecurity.” Denise Merrill – Connecticut Secretary of the State

In a Twitter thread, Merrill also referenced a meeting with the Department of Homeland Security’s head of cybersecurity to discuss protecting the integrity of Connecticut’s 2020 election results.