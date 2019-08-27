CT Senator Chris Murphy says Russia denied him visa to enter country

Breaking News
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy says the Russian government has denied him a visa to enter the country.

The Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a self-described “tough critic” of Russia, said Tuesday he had planned to be part of an upcoming bipartisan congressional delegation. Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who planned to be part of the same group, announced Monday that he was also denied a visa.

Despite his criticism, Murphy says he believes “it’s important to maintain dialogue, especially during moments of tension.” He calls it unfortunate the Russian government is “further isolating their country” by blocking this and other visits in recent months.

Johnson said he had planned to speak with a range of Russian officials, American businesses, civil society organizations and others.

