NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – State police in New Fairfield Connecticut had to rescue a dog that was trapped in a hot car.

Troopers say just before two Monday afternoon, they noticed the dog in distress – locked in a car with its windows rolled up outside a local business. It’s unclear how long the dog was left unattended, but the temperature at the time was 82 degrees.

Officers broke a window and moved the dog to their air-conditioned cruiser, where its condition improved. Animal control took custody of the dog.

Officers are reminding everyone to never leave their pets alone in a car on a hot day.