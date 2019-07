SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — A rude awakening for some car owners in Somers Friday morning when they found their cars broken into.

The good news- State Police think they have a clear picture of the suspects. Take a look at these surveillance photos.

Troopers say between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., a group of young men rummaged through the cars. They stole several credit cards and used them in the Hartford area on Friday.

If you have a tip, give Troop C in Tolland a call.