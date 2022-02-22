HAMPTON FALLS, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WTNH) – A Hartford woman was arrested for allegedly driving recklessly in New Hampshire on Monday morning.

New Hampshire State Police said just after 8:30 a.m., a trooper was monitoring traffic on I-95 northbound in Hampton Falls when he observed a 2017 Dodge Charger traveling at a high rate of speed.

The car was clocked in driving at 127 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour speed zone.

The trooper stopped the car and identified the driver as 35-year-old LaToya Huff of Hartford. Huff told the trooper she did not realize she was going that fast.

She was charged with reckless operation and is due in court in April.