Cultivating A Culture of Voting: NOLA children cast their votes!

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA– Carla Drake–New Orleans Adventist Academy Principal

OVER THESE PAST FEW WEEKS, HUNDREDS HAVE TURNED OUT TO VOTE.

WGNO’S CHRISTOPHER LEACH WENT OUT ON ELECTION DAY TO SEE A VERY UNIQUE AND VIBRANT GROUP OF AMERICAN CITIZENS.

IT’S ELECTION DAY AT NEW ORLEANS ADVENTIST ACADEMY IN NEW ORLEANS EAST. FOR A WEEK, A BRIGHT POOL OF 23 VOTERS BETWEEN THE AGES OF 4 AND 14 HAVE RESEARCHED BOTH PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ALONG WITH THEIR PLATFORM AND POLICIES.

“I felt that the children should know the process. Some of their parrents have taught them and some of them didn’t have any idea. Some of them complain because the process is long. But I explain to them that it is important to vote because people have fought and some have lost their lives. It is a right.”

ALONG WITH EXCERSICING THEIR DUE DILIGENCE OF VOTING IN PERSON, THERE’S EVEN A MAIL IN BALLOT VOTER. TODAY’S ABOUT REINFORCING VOTING CULTURE.

“My mom, my grandma, my grandpa, my sisters… all of them voite.”

THESE KIDS KNOW THEIR STUFF, BECAUSE THEIR TEACHERS WERE VERY CREATIVE IN TEACHING THEM ABOUT THE THREE BRANCHES OF GOVERNMENT.

“We put the three branches on there so that they could remember it.”

“Legislative, judicial, and executive!”

THE PRYING QUESTION OF COURSE, IS WHO ARE THESE LITTLE VOTERS VOTING FOR?

“I can’t tell you who I’m voting for because it’s kind of personal.”

WHETHER THESE KIDS KNOW IT OR NOT, THE CHOICES MADE ACROSS THE COUNTRY TODAY SET THE TOWE FOR TOMORROW AND FUTURE GENERATIONS JUST LIKE THEIRS. SO PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT, UNTIL THE DAY THE DECISIONS ARE THEIR RESPONSIBILITY.

“I want this to be something that they will have and embrace for the rest of their lives because we don’t want them to just do this today. We want them to continue to vote and be a registered voter when they turn 18 and when they get out into the real world.”

“Our Voice Matters!”

CHRISTOPHER LEACH WGNO NEWS

THE LITTLE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN.

AND IN CASE YOU ARE WONDERING HOW WHO CARRIED THE VOTE OF NEW ORLEANS ADVENTIST ACADEMY– CANDIDATES JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS WERE THE WINNERS.