Meet a cop during national Coffee with a Cop day

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS (WWLP) – Cumberland Farms will be hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop‘ events across western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Massachusetts residents are invited to selected Cumberland Farms stores for a chance to connect with local police, ask questions, and build relationships with those who serve their community.

Residents will also be given a free cup of Farmhouse Blend coffee during the event.

Below are the selected Cumberland Farms locations in Massachusetts: