Cumberland Farms sold to British company

(WWLP) – One of New England’s favorite convenience store, Cumberland Farms, has been sold.
The British company “Euro Garages LTD” tweeted last week that it acquired Cumberland Farms.
Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 stores and employs roughly 9000 people across the Northeast and Florida.
In a statement released by E-G Group, Ari Haseotes, President and CEO, Cumberland Farms said, “it is clear that both Cumberland Farms and EG Group share a common vision for excellence in convenience retailing and commitment to investment in our people.”
No word on how this will affect the formerly family-owned business.