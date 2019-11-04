CVS denies student medication, questions immigration status

(WTHR) A Purdue University student says he was denied over-the-counter cold medication because of his Puerto Rican ID.

“She said she needed a U.S.-issued ID, Canada or Mexico license. That’s when I tell her that was a U.S. issued license, and I didn’t need anything else but that license,” said Jose Guzman Payano, a junior engineering student.

Guzman Payano says the cashier kept saying the store did not accept his form of identification.

“And then when she asked me for a visa, I was in shock at that time. And we went back and forth, and I said this is a U.S.-issued license,” said Guzman Payano.

He says incidents like this have happened before.

“I carry around my passport on my bookbag because of things like this,” he said.

He ended up leaving the store without his medication and called CVS to file a complaint.

