CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Millions of Americans will be traveling across the country and around the world this summer and cyber thieves will be looking for ways to steal your information and money.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) offers several tips when traveling to keep your connectivity and personal information safe:

Protect your computer, smartphone, game device, or other network devices by updating the latest security software, web browser, operating systems, and anti-virus software. Sign up for automatic updates. Turn on security settings

Back up your information like contacts, financial data, photos and other data to another device or cloud service before you leave.

Connect only with people you know and trust, and limit personal information in texts and emails.

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) to ensure that the only person who has access to your account is you. Learn how to activate MFA on your accounts here.

Don’t auto connect to free WiFi hot spots or Bluetooth devices. Disable these features until you know you have a legitimate and safe connection. Contact appropriate staff at the airport, hotel, restaurant or other public venue to find out the name of the network and exact login procedures. Avoid activities that require passwords and credit card numbers.

Cyber criminals use phishing tactics, so be wary before opening any links, especially from your airline, TSA or other travel related contacts. Call the entity or go to the website directly to verify the email.

Don’t advertise where you are and what you’re doing on social media. Thieves use this information to target you and your traveling companions, and your personal belongings. Disable location services that allow people to see where you are.

To prevent theft and access or loss of sensitive information, never leave your electronic devices, including any USB or external storage devices, unattended in a public place. Keep them secured in taxis and other public transportation, at airports, on airplanes, and in your hotel room. Don’t let anyone borrow them.

Travel with your personal USB cords, and plug your charger directly into an electrical socket (vs USB port) if possible. Don’t borrow one or let anyone borrow yours.

Stay safe and secure, and have a great summer vacation!