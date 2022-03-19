GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Community College and the Franklin County YMCA save the day by aiding older adults in the area with technological assistance through their new program, Cyber Seniors, launching at the end of March.

Lessons will be given by Cyber Seniors to help older adults understand how to use laptops, tablets and smartphones. One-on-one help is an option or group support is available.

The program will be introduced through a screening of the documentary “Cyber Seniors” at Greenfield Garden Cinemas on March 30 at 4:30 p.m., followed by an in-person Cyber Seniors launch event at the Franklin County YMCA on May 7 at 11 a.m.

These two events are free to the public and snacks will be available during the film screening.

Those who are interested in learning with Cyber Seniors are strongly encouraged to RSVP through the program’s registration page on GCC’s website. No registration is needed for the March 30 documentary screening.

The trailer for this documentary may help those who are interested get an idea of what Cyber Seniors is about.

For more information, call or email Judy Raper at 413-775-1819 or raperj@gcc.mass.edu.