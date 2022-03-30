Greenfield, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Community College and the Franklin County YMCA will be launching a new Cyber Seniors Program beginning next month.

The Program will connect older adults with the area youth who will teach them about using personal technology like laptops, and smartphones.

“Cyber Seniors is a global initiative that connects youth with older adults, enhancing intergenerational relationships and helping older adults navigate technology which is not always intuitive for this population. Training, provided by the Cyber Senior program, prepares youth to open up a whole new world for older adults and allows them to gain valuable 21st-century workplace skills. It’s truly a win-win.” Judy Raper, Associate Dean of Community Engagement at GCC, said.

The program will be introduced through a screening of the documentary “Cyber-Seniors” at Greenfield Garden Cinemas at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. No registration is required.