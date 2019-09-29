Cyclists in Hatfield raise money to support neighbors in need

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- 450 cyclists rode through the Pioneer Valley Sunday to help feed Western Massachusetts residents struggling with hunger.

This was the largest turnout ever for the “Will Bike 4 Food” charity ride. Every dollar raised enables the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to provide up to 3 meals for those in need. The Food Banks serves more than 225,000 residents across Western Massachusetts’ four counties.



“Why not have a cycling event in the fall? People can enjoy the beauty of western Massachusetts, while supporting an important worthy cause, and that’s feeding our neighbors in need,” said Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.



This is the largest fundraiser for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“This is one of the best causes in the local area,” said cyclist John Parker of South Deerfield. “All of the volunteers are all really good, its just a really fun day and the cause is definitely worth it.”

22News Storm Team meteorologist Brian Lapis served as emcee for “Will Bike 4 Food”. The Food Bank’s annual charity bike ride has raised nearly 710,000 dollars since they started it in 2011, providing more than 2 million meals to those in need.

