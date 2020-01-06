Dad clings to carjacked truck, daughters inside

FLORIDA (WPEC/CNN) – A Florida man is recovering from a head injury he suffered while trying to stop a carjacker from taking his truck with his daughters inside.

It happened last month, just before Christmas and part of th incident was caught on police dash camera.

“It was a carjacking. It was a kidnapping. Those kids were in the backseat,” said Major Eric Flowers.

Dash-cam video from a patrol vehicle captures the scary moments when a stolen truck is seen speeding and swerving down a wooded drive

Thirty-four-year-old Fabian Leon was behind the wheel.

“At one point, a gentleman was pulling in, was attempting to back in a trailer as he stepped out of his vehicle, while leaving the door open, Mr. Leon jumped into the vehicle and took off. He stole the vehicle,” Major Flowers said.

Also inside that vehicle, two frightened little girls, three and 12-years-old.

It’s difficult to see but their father desperately tries to stop the carjacking and gets dragged along by the suspect.

Deputy Teddy Floyd was in the area delivering Christmas toys to families. He barely avoided a head-on collision by swerving into the trees.

“The father was thrown from the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a tree. He either had to crash into Deputy Floyd or crash into the tree and he chose the tree,” Major Flowers said.

Authorities say the father suffered a brain bleed when he was thrown from the truck but that didn’t stop him from grabbing up his three-year-old as soon as they were out of the vehicle.

“As a father, I absolutely understand and would totally do the same thing, jumping on a vehicle, saying no don’t take my kids. Its just unbelievable,” Major Flowers said.

As for the suspect, the video shows him cornered, tased and arrested.

“This is such an unusual case. This isn’t something like we’ve seen before, two days before Christmas,” said Major Flowers.

The suspect has been charged with kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated assault on an officer and several other charges.