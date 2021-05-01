Dakin Humane Society creates fundraising program for May

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society is providing animal lovers with a program to thank their pets for helping make the pandemic less stressful.

Dakin calls the news program “By My Side.” It is a month-long effort encouraging outdoor activities or just cuddling with your pet. Lee Chambers told 22News that this program will benefit both Dakin and the organizations’ many supporters.

“So we wanted to do an activity in May, we can’t all come together, but we thought let’s create this event where people can do whatever activity they’ll want on any level. And track those minutes, time spent doing it, and hopefully raise funds, because we have a couple of fundraising goals, and the minutes spent. and all of the proceeds will help the animals at Dakin.”

For more information on that Dakin Humane Society, click here.