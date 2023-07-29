SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Dakin Humane Society hosted a special ‘fill-a-bag’ sale on Saturday at their thrift shop. Residents were able to head to Home Again on 171 Union Street in Springfield, purchase a grocery-store sized bag for just $5, and fill it up with as many non-pet items they could hold.

Dakin’s Lee Chambers told 22News that this entire sale is all for a good cause, “We had a pretty busy start, and folks have still been coming in and shopping. It’s great to be able to have the funds go directly to help the pets and our programs and services. Just like finding homes for animals, we want to find homes for some really great thrift items.”

Dakin opened up the Home Again thrift shop when they moved into their current Union Street location. It is completely volunteer-run and 100-percent of its revenue goes towards helping pets and programs at Dakin Humane Society.