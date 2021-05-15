Dakin Humane Society reopens thrift store

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society reopened the doors to its Springfield Thrift Shop on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began.

Dakin provided the opportunity for Animal lovers to do some shopping for their pets. and those sales from Dakin’s store, directly benefit the animal shelter.

“Well our thrift store has been around for a while but because of COVID, we actually shut it down for the last year. So this is the first day that we’ve been able to have an event open to the public,” Stacy Price said.

Dakin programs and services supported by the shop include Dakin’s Pet food aid as well as both the vaccine clinic and affordable health care for pets.