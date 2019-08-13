Dakin receives donation of new cat equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dakin Humane Society installed new equipment to keep cats amused at their adoption center in Springfield.

Dakin put three new towers in one of their cat colony rooms. They’re connected to five-foot catwalks and scratching posts.

“CRIJO Pet Products” donated the towers to Dakin.

Executive Director Carmine DiCenso told 22News the cats have been finding the equipment very entertaining.

“The cats absolutely love it! They spend time lounging on it, you can connect them so they walk from one to another they can scratch on it they give them the height they need when they are in a room with other cats so we are really excited about it,” he said.

DiCenso told 22News scratching posts or towers will help prevent your cat from scratching your furniture.

He also said there are more cats available for adoption at their shelters, than any other animal.