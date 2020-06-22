1  of  2
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott signs $31.4M franchise tag

by: Joshua Hoggard

Posted: / Updated:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after making a touchdown throw against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Prescott connected with wide receiver Michael Gallup for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Dallas Cowboys have their quarterback under contract for at least the 2020-20201 NFL football season.

According to reports, Dak Prescott has signed a franchise tag of $31.4 million Monday afternoon.

The Cowboys and Prescott still have until the July 15 deadline to have a new long-term deal, something the two sides have failed to do thus far this offseason.

If they don’t reach an agreement, Prescott will play under the franchise tag.

In 2019, Prescott started all 16 games for the Cowboys, completing 65.1% of his attempted passes for 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and 4,902 yards, just a yard short from tying the single-season passing yards record set by Tony Romo.

Prescott also rushed for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

