WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The FBI has announced a warning that cybercriminals are mailing destructive USB flash drives through the US Postal Service.

The intent of the flash drives is to cause harm to any programmable device service or network. This is one way cybercriminals can extract data. There are two different schemes.

One scheme consists of a package which looks as if it is from the US Department of Health and Human Services. This package consists of what seems to be information on pandemic guidelines.

The other scheme comes in an Amazon gift box which contains a thank you letter, USB, and counterfeit card.

These two different packages contain USBs that are harmful to information when connected to a computer.

When connected to a computer the USB drive will send preconfigured commands that download malicious software, creating direct back door access for cybercriminals to deploy ransomware, malicious software.