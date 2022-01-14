Dangerously cold winter chills in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veteran New Englanders will tell you there’s hardly a colder place to experience the diminishing wind chill than at the corners of Main Street and Harrison Avenue in downtown Springfield.

People who walk here every day, wish they didn’t have to on a day like this.

Wilbraham resident, Starla George told 22News, “You just dress warmly, I love the four seasons, I’ve lived in the city for six years, It’s a great place.”

While Springfield resident, Kenneth Lafland added, “Does it ever bother you that it gets this cold? Honestly, I have Alaskan blood in me. So I relish the cold. I’d rather be cold than hot.”

And 22News can tell you from experience, this downtown intersection provides pedestrians with a wind-chill that can be brutal.