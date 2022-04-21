WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dangerousness hearing scheduled for today will determine if Ali Ghaffar should be held in custody until his trial.

The 20-year-old from West Springfield was arrested on March 31st near the Bear Hole Reservoir in West Springfield, where he had allegedly assaulted multiple women from Springfield at gunpoint. Officers arrested him with another expected victim in the car.

He was identified with help from two survivors. If deemed too dangerous for release, Ghaffar can be held without bail for up to 120 days.