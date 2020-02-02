Dartmouth police arrest man in shots fired incident

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth man is facing charges after police say he fired gunshots inside his apartment early Saturday morning.

Dartmouth police said officers were called to Seabreeze Drive around 2:30 a.m. for a well being check.

Responding officers heard two gunshots come from inside a residence, according to police. A SWAT officer was called to the scene and convinced the suspect to exit the apartment peacefully.

Police said they seized two semi-automatic handguns and several hundred rounds of ammunition from the apartment.

“I am extremely pleased that there were no injuries as a result of this man’s foolish and careless actions. I applaud the actions of every officer involved in this incident, as it could have ended much differently,” Chief Brian P. Levesque said.

Eric Nellis, 54, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for evaluation.

Nellis is charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disturbing the peace, two counts of vandalism, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated.