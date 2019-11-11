Dashcam captures fiery crash

1  of  2
(WSMV)   A Spring Hill, Tennessee police officer is being praised for saving two teens from a fiery crash.

It began when Officer Brandon Frey noticed an SUV not maintaining its lane. Frey ran the license plate and saw the car was registered to a nearby house. He almost let them go, but then the SUV began driving erratically.

The driver, 18-year-old Abrian Galvan-Sauceda, began swerving into people’s yards.

The officer attempted a traffic stop after he thought Sauceda had wrecked, but he continues to drive. The chase continued until Sauceda hit a tree and the SUV caught on fire.

