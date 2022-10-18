(WWLP) – Grocery bills are still on the rise, but unless shoppers are taking notes, it can be hard to really see which items are seeing the biggest spikes.

The most significant increase in costs since October 2021 is for a few popular supermarket items, like orange juice, eggs, meat, and bread. Consumer experts have been tracking the impact of inflation and they say costs are up, especially for food and fuel, which pressures grocery prices.

The Federal Reserve says that prices have accelerated and that they are expected to keep rising. This is due to supply chain disruptions and when the weather plays a role.