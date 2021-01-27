‘Dateline’ promises twists and turns with new special 3-night true crime event ‘The Widower’

by: Stephanie Thompson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A “riveting” true-crime miniseries is coming to NBC4’s primetime schedule this February.

From the producers of “Dateline NBC,” the three-part series “The Widower” promises to go “behind the scenes of one of the country’s most confounding murder investigations, revealing a tale of evil and a tireless quest for justice in real-time.”

In a release, NBC News suggests the miniseries will offer true-crime fans a thrill ride of twists and turns that make “Dateline” part of the narrative. The announcement states the show will feature, “unprecedented and exclusive access to the alleged killer playing cat-and-mouse not just with investigators, but with “Dateline’s” cameras.”

Here’s when you can watch “The Widower” on NBC4:

  • Part One premieres Thursday, Feb.18, 10-11 p.m.
  • Part Two airs Friday, Feb. 19, 9-11 p.m.
  • Part Three airs Sunday, Feb. 21, 9-11 p.m.

