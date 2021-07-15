David’s Diagrams: Explaining the American Legion District 5 Double-Elimination Bracket

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will deliver a speech Thursday to mark the first day of newly-increased child tax credit payments, inviting beneficiaries to join him as he seeks to raise awareness of the payments and push for their continuation.

Some 15 million households will now receive full credit. The monthly payments amount to $300 for each child who is 5 and younger and $250 for those between 5 and 17. The payments are set to lapse after a year, but Biden is pushing to extend them through at least 2025.