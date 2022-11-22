NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Day two of Monte’s March continues Tuesday morning, it’s an effort to raise awareness, about hunger and collect donations.

This is the 13th consecutive year of this March. When participants finish this second day of walking, they’ll have completed 43 miles. All proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Radio personality for 93-9 The River, Monte Belmonte is leading the walk. While making the trek from Springfield to Greenfield. Monte is broadcasting live. He is also pushing a shopping cart, as a metaphor for hunger.

People can donate to this cause by calling The Food Bank is currently serving over 100,000 people per month. This is an increase of over 5,000 people since this last June. With most pandemic-era government benefits ending, the need has steadily been increasing since January.

The theme of this year’s March is “Making Moves,” to focus on ending hunger, and The Food Bank’s own move to a new, larger facility in Chicopee next year Multiple State lawmakers are participating in the event, including Congressman Jim McGovern.

Tuesday’s section of walking will begin at the congressman’s office on Pleasant Street at 6:00 a.m. The goal is to raise $500,000 which is enough to pay for 2 million meals.