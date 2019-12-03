Day two of Springfield snow clean-up continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It’s day two of significant snow impacts, and day three of falling snow. The snow keeps piling up in Springfield, since the first flakes fell on Sunday afternoon.

Many of the main roads in Springfield have been plowed since the additional snowfall overnight. But for neighborhood roads it’s a completely different story. On Orlando Street right now in Springfield -there is at least 12 inches of additional snowfall on the ground and that has made it very difficult for some people to get out.

22News spoke with two children who were cleaning off their parents’ cars before work. They’ve been off for some time because of the snow that fell right after Thanksgiving break.

“Two days, for this snow. But today counts a week for out of school for vacation,” Taylor in Springfield told 22News.

And for many people, the snow was not welcome.

“I hate it. It’s too cold,” Isaiah in Springfield told 22News.

But some locals feel quite differently about the storm, even though the snow was so high on some neighborhood streets that cars couldn’t get out of their driveways.

“I love the snow. Myself personally. Everyone else thinks it’s a pain in the butt, but the only problem and pain in the butt is it being moved that’s about it,” Daniel Kenyon, a Springfield resident, told 22News.

Locals were out shoveling and brushing their car off all morning. Many Springfield neighborhoods picked up 18 inches of snow total, with about a foot of it falling overnight Monday into Tuesday, surprising many.