CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s almost time to turn back the clocks and the 22News Storm Team is Working for You with what this means for the rest of the year.

It’s almost time for Daylight Savings to end. On the first Sunday every November we gain an hour back. In 2023 that will be on November 5th. At 2 a.m. you are going to have to set your clock back to 1 a.m.

There are states that do not participate in Daylight Savings, those states are Hawaii and Arizona. This means that sunrise on that day will be 7:28 a.m. instead of 8:28.