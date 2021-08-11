DC Fire and EMS medic attacked while responding to emergency assistance call in Northeast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of 1700 block of West Virginia Ave in Northeast for an emergency assistance call on early Tuesday morning around 12:28 am.

Units arrived on the scene and learned that while a patient was being treated in the back of the ambulance a suspect assaulted one of the EMS members.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested and charged with assault on a member of the police force or fire department. Minor injuries were sustained in this incident, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today