Deadline to send your name to Mars in 2020 is tonight

(WWLP) – NASA is giving you the chance to send your name to Mars in 2020.

Submitted names will be etched onto a microchip that will be placed aboard the Mars 2020 rover, which is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, between July 17- August 5, 2020.

It is expected to land on Mars February 18, 2021 and stay there for at least one Mars year (687 Earth days).

To send your name to Mars, click here! The deadline to submit your name is tonight, September 30, at 11:59 p.m.

According to NASA, 1,422,114+ people have submitted their names from the United States with the most being from California, Texas, and Florida. Massachusetts residents have submitted 30,454+ names!

A photo of the microchip with everyone’s names will be posted here in the spring.