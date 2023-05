LOWELL, VT – One person is dead after they were ejected from a vehicle in Lowell, Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 PM on Thursday, police say 52-year-old Shayne Bessette was traveling east on Hazen Notch Road in Lowell. According to police, Bessette lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the westbound shoulder.

Bessette was thrown from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

State Police would like to speak with anyone who might have been in the area around the time of the crash.