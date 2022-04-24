WEST SSPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A single motorcycle accident occurred on the northbound lanes of Route 5 between the Memorial and North End Bridges at approximately 10:45 p.m. on April 23.

Upon locating the operator, officers started CPR and other life-saving techniques.

As a result of the accident, the motorcyclist was transported to Baystate Medical Center via WSFD Medic 1. After being admitted to the hospital, the victim was declared dead.

As the West Springfield Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the accident, the northbound lane of Rt. 5 was closed for several hours.