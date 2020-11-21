December 2020 weather will follow warmer-than-average trend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Every month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration releases their monthly outlook for the weeks to come.

In a typical December in Chicopee, the average high temperature is 40 degrees, the average low temperature is 25 degrees, and the daily average is 34 degrees. So that’s pretty chilly.

However this year, following the trend we’ve seen for months now, temperatures will likely be a bit warmer than that. NOAA shows a high likelihood of warmer-than-average temperatures for most of the country, especially the Gulf states and the northeast.

Precipitation is also predicted to be warmer than normal. The December average rainfall in Chicopee is 3.6 inches with an average 10.2 inches of snowfall.

