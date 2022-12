CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the first week of December and with that comes the start of meteorological winter. Usually December is cold here in the Pioneer Valley, but it can also have its swings of warm temperatures.

Our average high temperature in December is 40 degrees while our average low temperature is 25 degrees.

With December also comes the chances for snow. We don’t have any snow chances within the next seven days but overall in December we see on average 10.2 inches of snow.