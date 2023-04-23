AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — Bishop William D. Byrne was at UMass Amherst on Sunday to dedicate the new Newman Catholic Center on campus. Many people came out for the dedication and to see the new center.

It will be a place where Catholic students, faculty, and staff can go for both spiritual and intellectual growth. The center features the Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Chapel, which the bishop says is one of the most beautiful worship spaces he’s seen.

“So the opening of the center just continues to show that the faith is alive and that young people are embracing it. They’re following their Catholic faith, learning about Jesus, sharing it with others, and welcoming their friends to this amazing place,” expressed Bishop William D. Byrne.

In 2020 the old Newman Center building and property were sold to the University for $12.5-million. This sale opened the way for the new center located on Thatcher road across the street from the center’s former home.

The center will offer mass, religious education, sacraments and more.