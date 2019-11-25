Watch Live
Holyoke mother accused of trying to kill son scheduled in court Monday

Deer butchered in nail salon

Top Stories

by: WXII's Kirsten Gutierrez

Posted: / Updated:

(WXII/NBC News)   A High Point University student says she had a very strange experience at a North Carolina nail salon.

Morgan Taylor claims that after getting a pedicure a woman began butchering what Taylor overheard was deer meat inside Diamond Nails in High Point.

“Was sitting there getting my nails done and looked over and they were pulling out deer meat from a cooler and started cutting it without gloves on, on a tarp on the floor of the entry of the nail salon,” Taylor says.

Taylor says she overheard employees say it was deer meat, something she never expected to see while getting her nails done.

“Seeing a deer that was being cut up next to me really made me worried about the sanitation of the salon,” Taylor says.

She says there were other clients and employees there at the time who did not seem to mind.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2KT0Qgj

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories