DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Franklin County town is helping to protect against the flu and covid this winter.

The town of Deerfield is offering Flu and Covid Vaccines to local residents. Vaccines will be offered this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the DPW garage at 9 Merrigan Way in South Deerfield.

The flu vaccine will be offered to all ages, the clinic will offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for anyone over the age of 12.

