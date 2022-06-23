WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT and the city of Westfield are being asked by Columbia Greenway Rail Trail to provide more details about when work on the Elm Street Bridge and the Central Section of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail will begin.

An extension date has been set for April of 2023, but there has been no updates outlining when construction will begin.

Which has limited visitors’ and residents’ of Westfield access to the rail trail and sections that are unopened are being vandalized routinely due to lack of legitimate use.

In turn, those of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail have asked MassDOT to reopen part of the trail between Main Street and the Elm Street access ramp.